Another note appeared, allegedly written by the nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich, known as Tesak, shortly before his death. Its contents became known Telegram-channel Baza.

In the letter, Martsinkevich tells about the interrogation in Krasnoyarsk, during which he admitted his participation in the killings. “There was no chance to prove that it was not me,” he wrote. According to him, the nationalist Sergei Marshakov himself testified against him. In addition, Tesak testified against his associates and confirmed his involvement in one of the crimes of Sergei Korotkikh (Malyuta) and Maksim Makienko (Dentist).

Martsinkevich warns his associates that they may soon be detained and advises them to flee the country. “I could not hold out. Please forgive me, ”the letter says. In the end, Tesak suggests that his associates can get 20-25 years in prison.

On September 16, Tesak was found dead in a solitary confinement cell, where he was temporarily for further transfer to Moscow. According to the official version, Tesak committed suicide, but a suicide note found in his mouth says that Tesak feared for his life and did not intend to commit suicide.