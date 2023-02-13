Gray Zone published a video of the execution of a Wagner PMC fighter who participated in the SVO in Ukraine

Another video of the alleged execution of a fighter of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, who participated in a special operation in Ukraine, appeared on the network. The corresponding entry was published Telegram– the Gray Zone channel that is associated with the group.

The caption to the post specifies that we are talking about 44-year-old Dmitry Yakushchenko. The man was born in the Crimea and was repeatedly tried, including for robbery and murder.

While serving a 19-year sentence, the convict was recruited into the ranks of the PMC, but four days after arriving at the front, as it became known, he switched sides to the enemy. “If someone has the opportunity to leave, it’s better to leave,” Yakushchenko said in footage recorded in Ukrainian captivity, and admitted that he had originally planned to escape.

Subsequently, the channel shows another video in which the fighter is sitting on the floor, his head is taped to an “anvil” of concrete bars, and behind him stands an unknown person in camouflage with a sledgehammer in his hands. Yakushchenko says that he was in the Dnieper, received a blow to the head, lost consciousness and woke up in the basement, where he was told that he “would be judged.”

After these words, the man standing behind him hits the man on the head with a sledgehammer.

Related materials:

In November last year, a video of similar content was noticed on the network – the footage showed the execution of a certain Yevgeny Nuzhin with a sledgehammer for the fact that he, being a fighter of the Wagner PMC, fled to the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The founder of the group, Yevgeny Prigogine, later commented on this entry with the words “to a dog – dog death.” Some time later, he sent a sledgehammer with the Wagner logo engraved on the striker and sham traces of blood on the handle to the European Parliament.

The Kremlin subsequently said they did not know how “true” the video was, and the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia suggested that the video could have been staged.