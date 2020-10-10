Sergei Zhorin, a lawyer for the singer’s daughter Valentina Legkostupova, said that a receipt for the alienation of housing was found in the artist’s apartment. REN TV became aware of this.

Speaking about the unexpected find, the lawyer said that no alienation had taken place. This receipt is attached to the verification materials. “At this stage, you cannot get acquainted with it,” he said.

Zhorin indicated that investigators are now studying the document.

Earlier, Zhorin said that there was evidence of the singer’s murder. He stated that law enforcement agencies visited Easystupova’s apartment and found numerous traces of blood on the bed linen. According to Zhorin, murder is seen as one of the versions of the death of Easy-Access. The main suspect is her husband Yuri Firsov.

Valentina Legkostupova died on 14 August. On August 11, information appeared that the singer and her husband were placed in a drug treatment clinic. The reason was that the couple did not contact their relatives for a long time, and on August 7, both were found in their Moscow apartment in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Easy-accessova had numerous injuries and bruises, so she was transferred to another hospital, where she was urgently operated on, removing the intracranial hematoma. The singer’s condition was assessed as extremely difficult.