Reuters: The EC will begin an informal discussion on a package of sanctions against the Russian Federation on February 3

The European Commission (EC) will begin informal discussions on a new package of sanctions against Russia on February 3, the agency reported. Reuters with reference to diplomatic sources.

It became known that informal high-level meetings among European Union (EU) member countries will start on Saturday, at which details of the proposed restrictions will be considered.

It is expected that the new sanctions package will be aimed at blocking the ability to bypass restrictions, primarily for goods that can be used for military purposes.

A new list of individuals and legal entities subject to restrictions will also be formed. Among the industry measures, minor bans, for example, on imports, are being considered, the source clarified.

Earlier it was reported that the Federal Council (government) of Switzerland supported additional measures as part of the 12th package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia.