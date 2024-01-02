Governor Gladkov: the number of victims during the shelling of Belgorod has increased to 11

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that the number of victims during the shelling of Belgorod reached 11. The head of the region wrote about this in his Telegram-channel. Seven victims were previously reported.

Gladkov reported earlier on January 2 about the death of one man.

On the second day of the year, Belgorod was shelled three times.

Belgorod has been under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the evening of December 29. The greatest damage was caused on December 30 – 25 people became victims of that shelling, more than 100 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the attack on Belgorod would not go unanswered. Putin called the incident a terrorist attack.