“Military Chronicle”: Russian Armed Forces inflict abnormally powerful blow on Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ugledar

The Russian Armed Forces are launching an abnormally powerful attack on the fortifications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ugledar. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Military Chronicle”.

Since August 31, the Russian Armed Forces have been carrying out powerful strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ fortified area in Ugledar. In particular, positions in the area of ​​the Yuzhno-Donbasskaya No. 1 mine and the 3rd mine’s health center, as well as concrete fortifications of Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity, have come under Russian air strikes.

“Judging by the roar from the landings, it seems like they decided to raze the front line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense along the road to the ground,” the channel’s authors emphasized. It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces may attempt to storm the positions if part of the group is withdrawn to Selidovo.

Earlier, the Telegram channel “Mash in Donbass” also reported on the beginning of the assault on Ugledar by fighters of the 155th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. Information about the beginning of the assault is also being disseminated in Ukrainian channels.