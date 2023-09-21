A sharp reduction in prices for a popular product in Russia is reported “Vedomosti” with reference to monitoring data from the Potato Union. It became known that the new harvest potatoes fell in price by 30 percent compared to last year.

As of the end of August, potatoes in Russian stores were selling for an average of 19 rubles per kilogram. The main reason for the decline in prices for this product was the high harvest.

At the moment, there is a surplus of potatoes throughout almost the entire country, except for the Far East.

Earlier, Russians were warned about a sharp increase in pork prices by 10-20 percent.