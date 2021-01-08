Among the people detained after the storming of the Capitol was a Russian-speaking man – he asked for an interpreter in court, according to the Washington Post.

“I don’t know what kind of trespass you mean,” he said. The publication did not provide other details.

On January 6, a rally of supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.

In addition, there were reports of two homemade bombs planted at the headquarters of both American parties near the Capitol. The FBI promised $ 50,000 for information about the criminals who had pledged the devices.

After the incident, Trump’s Facebook accounts were blocked, the incumbent himself still refuses to admit defeat in the election, but promises to peacefully transfer power to Biden.