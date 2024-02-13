At the Selidovo training ground, 1.5 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were hit by a missile attack

The Russian army launched a powerful missile strike at the Selidovo training ground in the Donetsk direction. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Military Observer” (VO).

At the time of the strike, there could have been up to 1.5 thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the facility, who were brought for training.

It also became known that at 12:34 Moscow time the detonation of ammunition continued at the test site.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to fight for Avdeevka. Military observer Boris Rozhin reported that battles are taking place in the area of ​​the motor depot, the Brevno restaurant and a number of other enemy strongholds near Industrial Avenue.