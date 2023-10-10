The positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdiivka were hit by the most powerful blow since the beginning of the special operation

Russian troops dealt a powerful blow to the installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Avdeevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This is reported by Telegram– channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” (RV).

It is noted that since 5 a.m., aircraft, howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems and tanks of the Russian Armed Forces have been operating in the area of ​​the settlement, which is covered in smoke from severe fires, destroying the positions of the Ukrainian army. In particular, strikes are being carried out on the artillery batteries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were shelling Donetsk.

The fighters located in the special operation zone note that they have not observed such attacks since the beginning of the conflict.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops went on the offensive near Kupyansk and Liman Pervy, as well as in the Zaporozhye and South Donetsk directions.