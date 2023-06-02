Rogov announced a possible terrorist attack in Mikhailovka, Zaporozhye region

An explosion occurred in Mikhailovka, Zaporozhye region, a terrorist attack is possible. about it in his Telegram– the channel said the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, the explosion occurred in the center of the village. “According to preliminary information, a terrorist act,” Rogov said.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the seaport in Berdyansk. Nine people were injured in the attack.