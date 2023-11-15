FT: Israel may stop operation in Gaza if al-Shifa is controlled

Israel is ready to consider the possibility of a pause in the operation in Gaza after establishing control over the entire Al-Shifa hospital, reported the Financial Times (FT) newspaper, citing a source.

The publication’s interlocutor noted that in this case, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use the pause to process intelligence data, as well as to strengthen supply lines through the enclave.

Earlier, the IDF announced the discovery of a Hamas command center on the territory of the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli side also reported that Hamas had stored weapons and various equipment there.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas. Tel Aviv called the attack a war and on October 10 began launching large-scale strikes against Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

On October 27, Israel began expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas.