ANSA: a meeting to resolve the conflict in Ukraine may take place in October

A new meeting to resolve the conflict in Ukraine may take place in October. This is reported by the Italian publication ANSA with reference to sources.

It is expected that during the meeting the “plan of President Vladimir Zelensky” will be discussed. Previous meetings in this format took place in Denmark and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier it became known that Hungary was included in negotiations on the “peace formula” proposed by Vladimir Zelensky. In addition, according to Hungarian President Katalina Nowak, Budapest and Kyiv have established a direct communication channel between the heads of state, and have also begun preparing a new document on relations between the two countries.