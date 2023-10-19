Al Khaleej: NATO may reconsider its calculations in the NWO zone due to winter

NATO may reconsider its calculations in the special military operation area (SVO) due to the approach of winter. About it writes Al Khaleej.

According to the publication, Kyiv has little time to achieve the objectives of the counteroffensive – six to eight weeks left. Due to the worsening weather, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to resist Russia, experts noted. “This forces NATO to reconsider its calculations, for example by agreeing to enter into negotiations with Russia,” they added.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, admitted that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was behind schedule.