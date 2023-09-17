TASS: Ukraine may be represented by Kuleba at a UN Security Council meeting instead of Zelensky

The country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba may take part in the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine instead of Vladimir Zelensky. This is reported by TASS citing a UN source.

The agency’s interlocutor clarified that the presence of the Ukrainian leader has not yet been confirmed. “The format of the meeting does not require the mandatory participation of heads of delegations,” he noted.