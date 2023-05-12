ANSA: Pope Francis may meet with Zelensky in Vatican on May 13

Pope Francis may meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican on Saturday, May 13. The agency reports ANSA with reference to sources in the Vatican.

According to the agency, it is only an assumption. There is no official confirmation of the visit of the Ukrainian leader to Italy and the Vatican yet.

Earlier it became known that Zelensky may soon make a short visit to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni.

On April 30, Pope Francis said the Vatican was conducting a “peace mission” to resolve Ukraine, without giving details. The pontiff stressed that peace can only be achieved through open channels.