Politico: US Congress may extend government funding

The US Congress could pass a compromise bill to continue funding the government until March 2024 next week. reports Politico newspaper.

According to the publication, the House of Representatives and the Senate of Congress managed to agree on this project, despite the fact that the speaker of the lower house, Mike Johnson, expressed his dissatisfaction with it and rejected it earlier. It is noted that legislators need to approve the bill before the deadline for the relevant law to expire on January 19.

Earlier, the White House called on several ministries to prepare for a possible shutdown – a suspension of government work due to lack of funding.