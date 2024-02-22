Rozhin: the destroyed M1150 Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle on the Abrams chassis is more valuable than the tank itself

In 2023, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky posed in front of the M1150 Assault Breacher engineering vehicle, transferred from the United States to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and destroyed near Avdiivka. About it reported expert at the Center for Military-Political Journalism Boris Rozhin in his Telegram channel.

He clarified that the Ukrainian leader was photographed against the backdrop of equipment during his trip to the position of the 47th separate mechanized brigade (OMBR) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was to this formation that this machine was attached.

Rozhin also noted that the value of the Assault Breacher is greater than that of the conventional M1 Abrams tank on the chassis of which it is built. “So the fighters who failed it can safely be awarded the well-deserved million, plus an additional bonus,” said the observer.

The destruction of an American engineering vehicle based on the Abrams was reported on February 23. The Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” indicated that the M1150 Assault Breacher was destroyed by tankers of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District (CMD). Most likely, the vehicle was blown up in a minefield, after which it was finished off by Russian artillery and drones.