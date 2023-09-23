It became known about the persistent hematoma and necrosis on the left hand of figure skater Roman Kostomarov “112”.

According to the channel, doctors continue to fight for the athlete’s hand. Kostomarov regularly goes to hospital appointments.

“There is still a hematoma on the skater’s left hand. Moreover, necrosis remains on the skin; blood vessels only work in some places. Doctors hope that there will be a complete recovery of the affected area, because the athlete’s dynamics are positive,” the 112 report says.

Earlier, Roman Kostomarov’s first appearance on the ice wearing prosthetics was caught on video.