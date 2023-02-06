Bloomberg announced record levels of Russian oil supplies

The volume of offshore oil supplies from Russia reached a record level last week. About it became known Bloomberg.

In particular, the daily volume of oil supplies by sea by February 3 increased by 125,000 barrels and reached 3.456 million barrels. The main buyers of Russian fuel transported in tankers were China, India and Turkey: the volume of deliveries in these areas amounted to 3.29 million barrels per day. At the same time, the publication included in the results of the calculation the volume of oil on those tankers for which the destination is still unknown. This is a record high since the beginning of 2022.

At the same time, pipeline deliveries to Europe declined. It is noted that in January the rate of deliveries to Germany and Poland fell to 120,000 barrels per day. Last summer, daily oil supplies via this route reached 510,000 barrels, the publication says.