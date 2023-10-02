Shot: The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Sluchevsk in the Bryansk region from a tank for half an hour

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired from a tank at the village of Sluchevsk in the Bryansk region for half an hour. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to his information, the settlement, which is located a kilometer from the border with Ukraine, came under fire on the afternoon of Sunday, October 1. First, a 125-mm caliber shell flew into the populated area, then three more such arrivals were recorded within half an hour.

As a result of the Ukrainian tank attack, no one was injured, and destruction was also avoided. No other details about the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are provided.

In October 2022, a medium level of response was introduced in eight regions of Russia, including the Bryansk region. It involves, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.