The underground cut off power to a military unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Odessa

The pro-Russian underground destroyed an electrical distribution board, cutting off power to the Ukrainian military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the village of Avangard, as well as the production of drones for the AFU in Khlebodarsky near Odessa. The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

He referred to the underground in Odessa. “In Avangard, number A1620 is now without power. The work was done beautifully, it burned brightly,” the military man said. Lebedev believes that the main goal was to cut off power to the military unit in Avangard and the workshop where the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was taking place in Khlebodarsk.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lacked shells for a counter-offensive. The Ukrainian leader added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to make up for the shortage of artillery shells of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of drones.