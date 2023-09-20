The Armenian Ministry of Health reported 34 casualties during protests in Yerevan

In clashes between protesters in Yerevan, 34 people were injured, including 16 police officers. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

It is noted that 17 of the victims received the necessary medical care and were discharged from medical institutions. 16 continue to undergo treatment. It is also specified that one person underwent surgery.

Earlier it was reported that the co-founder and coordinator of the HayaKve (Armenian Vote) initiative, Avetik Chalabyan, at a protest rally near the Armenian government building, called on people not to leave Republic Square, but to paralyze the entire city on Wednesday, September 20.

Earlier it was reported that Russian peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to record numerous violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan. The peacekeeping command called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian Federation also called on the parties to begin negotiations.

On May 22, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his republic is ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, provided that the security of the Armenian population is ensured.

Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), noted that Armenia essentially recognized the sovereignty of Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader recalled that Armenia recorded the territorial status of Karabakh in the Prague Statement. He emphasized that this was not the decision of Moscow, but of Yerevan. “What should we say here? There is nothing to say here. If Armenia itself recognized that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan,” Putin concluded.