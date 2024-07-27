The flavor and seasoning of the Mexican food has become the culinary culture of the national territory into one of the favorites of millions of people worldwide, so it is not a surprise that a restaurant that offers typical Mexican dishes in the USAhas surpassed Taco Bell and to KFC.
The Food of Mexico It is so important that even in 2010, UNESCO recognized it. as Intangible Cultural Heritage of HumanityAnd there are very few people who can resist eating these delicious dishes, such as tacos and quesadillas, which are among the favorites.
He ranking of USA Todaynamed the restaurant “Of the Taco” As the best fast food chain in the United States, surpassing the famous Taco Bell and even KFC, which are also very popular in the United States.
“Del Taco” offers a huge variety of typical Mexican dishes, such as breakfasts, churros, desserts and drinks, among which the incomparable café de olla stands out.
Best fast food restaurants in the United States
- Of the Taco
- KFC
- Chick-fil-A
- In-N-Out Burger
- Hardee´s
- Captain D’s
- Taco Bell
- Popeyes
- Zaxby’s
- Arby´s
