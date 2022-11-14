Naomi Biden and Peter Neil will get married on the South Lawn, Saturday, in what will be the nineteenth wedding ceremony that the White House has witnessed throughout its history.

Naomi, 28, met Neil, 25, through a mutual friend about 4 years ago in New York, and the White House said their relationship has continued since then.

Naomi Biden is a lawyer and her father is Hunter Biden. As for Neil, he recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and the newlyweds will reside in Washington.

It is noteworthy that 9 of the 18 weddings documented in the White House were for the daughters of presidents, the last of which was Tricia, daughter of President Richard Nixon in 1971, and Linda, daughter of President Lyndon Johnson in 1967.

Former US President Grover Cleveland also held his marriage there while he was in office, specifically in 1886.