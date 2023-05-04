The well-known and beloved actor Marco Bocci was a guest during the episode de Hyenas, broadcast on 2 May. A space was entirely dedicated to the star, who opened her heart to the public, recounting her terrible experience.

About four years ago, Marco Bocci was struck by a brain viruses. He fought to overcome that condition and get his life back. She couldn’t even speak anymore. Today he manages to be grateful to life, but he has that virus erased many of the memories more important than the past, which he will never recover.

The actor recounted what happened to him through a monologue which moved the whole of Italy.

Four years ago I survived a rare virus. Part of the brain that governs memory and speech has hit me, sending them into a tailspin. For a while I spoke a language of my own, incomprehensible to others. But if the ability to speak has returned, my memory and many memories, on the other hand, are gone forever. Today I don’t recognize the faces of so many friends and it can happen that I watch a film six times, before realizing from the slightest detail that I, on the other hand, have already seen that film.

Marco Bocci tried to be ironic about that terrible dark period, saying that his friends have it nicknamed “but who?”, “but where?”, “but when?”. The three sentences that repeats over and over.

He is always by his side today Google Mapsbecause it doesn’t remember most of the streets.

I often feel ignorant, limited, damaged, because the memories we carry around for a lifetime tell us who we are. And I don’t have many of those memories anymore. Or I have them, but they are corrupted. Every day I am reborn as a man who has left behind a piece of his past to live in the present, a new man, and even if he may seem strange to you, a happy man.

Not everyone was aware of what Marco Bocci went through four years ago and how his life and work have changed today. The monologue of him ha moved the audience de Le Iene and there are many people who have them sent love and support.