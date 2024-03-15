The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the success of its supervisory system in controlling 1,202 private companies that employed 1,963 citizens and were proven to have violated Emiratisation decisions by attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets and fictitious Emiratisation, from mid-2022 until March 14, 2024.

The Ministry stated that the total number of national cadres working in the private sector exceeded 95,000 male and female citizens, noting that the total number of companies committed to employing citizens within the nationalization goals exceeded 20,000 private establishments.

The Ministry emphasized that it will deal firmly with negative practices aimed at evading the fulfillment of Emiratisation obligations in accordance with the law, and we call on the public to report negative practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by contacting the call center at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart application and website.