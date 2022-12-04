Bladder cancer is among the diseases that are accompanied by noticeable symptoms, especially when entering the bathroom to urinate.

In the United Kingdom, for example, health data indicate that 10,300 cases of bladder cancer are recorded per year, which is equivalent to 28 cases per day.

According to Cancer Research UK, the most prominent symptoms of bladder cancer appear when a person urinates, whether in men or women.

Symptoms of this malignant disease include:

Noticing blood coming out when urinating, or that the urine is dark in color, closer to red.

Urinating more frequently, from time to time, than usual.

Feeling the urge to urinate, suddenly, or feeling pain while emptying the bladder.

Significant loss of body weight for no reason, such as diet or exercise.

Feeling pain in the back and bones, in addition to pain in the lower abdomen.

Feeling tired and unwell, despite not suffering from a known health disorder.

And health experts explain that urine mixed with blood may also be among the symptoms of prostate cancer in men.

In the event that these symptoms are observed, what is required is to consult a doctor as soon as possible, because the matter may be caused by a simple infection that can be treated in a short period.

In the event of a diagnosis of cancer, early detection increases the likelihood of response to treatment and recovery.