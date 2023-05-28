The current season of Women’s MX League is in its final stretch and let no one be surprised, that once again the finalists could be the Tigers and Stripesclubs that have dominated this circuit since its inception.

The two northern representatives are in the semifinal round and with great chances of victory The felines, who are the champions of the last edition, fell to América in the first leg with a minimum score of 1-0, but the remaining 90 minutes are over. They will play at the Volcán and on that field they are practically invincible.

While the striped They wet the gunpowder to the fearsome goalscorers of the Tuzas, Charlyn Corral and Jenifer Hermoso, to leave with a tie at the Hidalgo stadium.

This means that you pass the final shocks, Striped and Tigers They will play in their respective stadiums, which is why they are already considered light favorites to come out on top and compete in one more final.

For now the Amazon dominate the department of the titles with 5 for two of the Rayadas, two of Chivas and one from America.

The rest of the 14 teams still do not reach their competitive level to be able to aspire to a crown of professional women’s soccer in Mexico, which must be recognized as having improved in many aspects, but it is still a long way from being able to equip itself with the men’s. which is the one that earns many millions of pesos to its owners and its main protagonists: The players.

TRAVELERS. Below we provide you with the complete list of players and tourists, who are very interested in going to the traditional annual tour of the Careada on Thursdays through the cities of Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona. According to what was reported by the coordinator, this group is the one that will be worked with, but anyone who is late with their payments will be left out and those on the waiting list will be called and there are quite a few.

PLAYERS: Natividad Bastidas, Ramón Ortiz, Jaime Bonilla, Ernesto Romero, Luis Sicarios, Arturo González, Enrique Pérez, Juventino López, Sergio Mariscal, Carlos Ruiz, Daniel Macías, Alonso Macías, Mario Choza, Moisés Corrales, Ricardo Carrillo, David Domínguez, Ernesto Garcia, Maximino Padilla, Luis Acosta, Francisco Romero, Jesus Bernal, and Gerardo Tostado.

TOURISTS: Miguel Ángel Chaidez, Rubén Castelo, Adolfo Pérez, Pilar Ojeda, Rodolfo Ruiz, Alfonso Gárnica, Alfonso Lizárraga, Mario Choza junior, Eloir González, Cruz Humberto Rubio, Juan Carlos González, Ramón Montes, José Luis Meza, José Alfaro, Oscar Torrero, Agustín Cansdales, Luis Santillán, Benjamín Saavedra, Mario Maldonado, Alfredo Ayala, Roberto Delgado, Miguel Ángel Payán and Martín Douriet.

And those who have not yet contributed their advance are reminded to do so, since their punctuality will be taken into account, because there are many more people who want to go on this annual trip of the Careada on Thursdays to the American Union.

GREAT COMEBACK. Salertina without the Mexican Memo Ochoa achieved an epic comeback yesterday against Udinese in their last home game in the Italian league, as they lost 0-2 and ended up winning 3-2 with a last-minute goal.

The truth is, it was a pity for the Mexican chroniclers who narrate Ochoa’s matches, because they would have gone crazy showering him with praise and like heroes. Gentlemen, it was a simple victory and that’s it, for a modest team that finished in 15th place.