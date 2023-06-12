An incident that could have ended in disgrace occurred after the concert by the Orquesta Candela in the amphitheater of the Exposition Parkthis June 11, for the Cultural festival. At the end of his presentation, a spark from the fireworks that adorned the stage caused a small fire that alarmed the audience and the musicians. Fortunately, security personnel managed to get the fire under control quickly and there were no injuries or major damage.

Luckily, no one was affected. The orchestra apologized for the incident and thanked the audience for their support. He culture Ministry He spoke on TikTok to clarify the situation. “Hello, the impasse was quickly dealt with by security personnel who controlled the situation. The concert continues as normal,” the message read.

#ended #tragedy #Fire #stage #scares #attendees #Orquesta #Candela #show