Emma Lawton discovered she had Parkinson’s at the age of 29, her whole world collapsed: “I realized that my life was over”

The story of Emma Lawton moved the whole world. His life changed forever at the age of 29.

Emma Lawton used to work as a graphic designer and as she sat at her pc, she started to notice that she had difficulty moving the wrist. A colleague of hers had had the same problem and was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome by a doctor. So she hadn’t given much weight to the matter. But her parents were worryso to make them happy he decided to be seen by family doctor.

During the visit, the doctor noticed that Emma’s arm was not swinging smoothly, so he chose to prescribe a neurological visit.

The diagnosis came in 2013, at the age of 29: early stages of Parkinson’s.

The young woman was scared and confused, she believed that Parkinson’s only affects older people, certainly not a 29-year-old woman. But she instead she was there harsh reality.

In a few months she realized that her life would never be the same, no children, no family, the end of her longed-for career in the fashion world.

I was devastated, it was something I thought only grandparents had. But there are actually more than 40 possible symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, and anyone can get it, young or old. Jaw, hand or limb tremors, muscle stiffness, slow movement, impaired coordination or balance. I started dyeing my hair pink, I managed to get into a positive mindset also thanks to the doctors and my family. I had to do this to survive the stares and misconceptions about my condition.

Emma underwent major surgery. You said that during the very long operation, the doctors used 30 titanium screws to support his spine and lift his head, his neck had lost the necessary strength. A risk that could have led her to paralysis, but that the girl chose to run to get her life back, even if not 100%.

He learned to walk again and to keep the balance and now he can return to parade with proper medical support.