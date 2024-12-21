Saturday, December 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

It all started with the amnesty

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2024
in Business
0
It all started with the amnesty
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Do you remember Rodrigo Rato? Reviewing some newspaper covers, which ignore him today, no one would say how powerful and important he was. The image that was given. The excessive praise with which an image of an exceptional manager, a great economist, of being the father of a supposed “Spanish miracle” was built.

That same Rodrigo Rato, former vice president of the Aznar Government, former manager of the International Monetary Fund, received his second prison sentence this Friday: almost five years in prison. Despite everything, he has been lucky: the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asked for twelve times more, 63 years in prison. The sentence is lighter, among other reasons, because Rato has benefited from a mitigating circumstance for undue delays. Justice took this matter with extraordinary slowness: the case has been in court for almost a decade, since 2015.

#started #amnesty

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
The two factors that lead us to buy Christmas Lottery tickets, according to psychologists

The two factors that lead us to buy Christmas Lottery tickets, according to psychologists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result