It all started with the amnesty

Do you remember Rodrigo Rato? Reviewing some newspaper covers, which ignore him today, no one would say how powerful and important he was. The image that was given. The excessive praise with which an image of an exceptional manager, a great economist, of being the father of a supposed “Spanish miracle” was built.

That same Rodrigo Rato, former vice president of the Aznar Government, former manager of the International Monetary Fund, received his second prison sentence this Friday: almost five years in prison. Despite everything, he has been lucky: the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asked for twelve times more, 63 years in prison. The sentence is lighter, among other reasons, because Rato has benefited from a mitigating circumstance for undue delays. Justice took this matter with extraordinary slowness: the case has been in court for almost a decade, since 2015.