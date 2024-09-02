The details surrounding the massacre are becoming increasingly disturbing Paderno Dugnano. The 17-year-old who made the decision to kill his family revealed them. The boy allegedly confessed to killing his father while he was trying to save his 12-year-old son.

Paderno Dugnano

Here’s what happened.

The confession of the seventeen-year-old: here are the dynamics of the Paderno Dugnano massacre

The last days of August were tragic for the community of Paderno Dugnanowhere a terrible family tragedy occurred. A boy of only 17 years old named Richard he decided to end his family’s life.

The family

His father, mother and little brother, who was only 12 years old, were killed by his fury. The family was very well known in the small town of Milan and many have described it as the typical family happy and without problems.

Unfortunately, however, the homicidal madness took possession of this boy who in a matter of minutes decided to commit one of the greatest crimes that the human mind can conceive. I confess He was interrogated for a long time and after some hesitation he decided to tell the police the dynamics of what happened.

Riccardo’s words and the reconstruction of the facts

The 17-year-old boy then decided to tell the police how the events unfolded. The first to be hit was the little Lorenzo who, in fact, was sleeping in the room with Riccardo. While he was being stabbed, the boy managed to scream and his screams they woke up the parents.

Mother and son

Fabio Chiaronithe father of the family, then went to the room but unfortunately he was hit while trying to defend his younger son from the fury of the older one. The last to be hit was Daniela Albano who, following the blows inflicted, fell to the ground lifeless. The three people were stabbed in the neck and unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for them.

After committing this massacre, Riccardo promptly called 112, showing himself to be lucid and calm despite everything. The three shots were stabbed to death and it seems that the shots fatal were those inflicted on the neck area. Riccardo later admitted to having been seized by a sudden fit of rage linked to a malaise that made him feel like a stranger in his own home. He later admitted that it wasn’t actually a sudden impulse that made him act, but a choice he had been thinking about making for a long time.