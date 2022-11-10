In a new interview with The Corriere della Sera the mother of Miriam Ciobanu she went back to talking about the anger she feels towards her daughter’s boyfriend. For this reason he also wanted to send him away from her funeral, as her presence was not welcome for her.

The woman, already a few hours after the accident in which the 22-year-old lost her life, declared that she had forgiven its investor. Alessandro Giovanardi that evening he had gone to some friends’ house to celebrate Halloween.

Around 4 in the morning he resumed his Audi A3 to go back home. However, it was on the way that he ran over Miriam. The girl actually had plans to to sleep from her boyfriend.

After dinner, in fact, they went back to his house together. But it was during the night that the two had one discussion. The 22-year-old, before leaving, she tried to call her father to be picked up and maybe also for vent of what had happened.

However, the man did not answer his phone calls. Eventually tired of waiting, he decided to go away on foot and to go home. Tommaso in her version said he tried to convince her to get back in the car, but she didn’t want to know.

On the day of his funeral, he showed up at the church, but when his mother realized it, she told him that his presence was not welcome.

The words of Miriam Ciobanu’s mother about her boyfriend

The lack of respect starts long before, from an untold incident and from many other things. He was a guy who was not responsible to my daughter. Responsibility towards others is a duty, not a possibility. I think things went very differently that night, but Miriam’s phone will clear things up. They may have argued and she may have gone mad, but he had my number.