He was busy clearing some branches from the stream when a landslide overwhelmed and buried him. For Emilio Franco Pezzotto, a 71-year-old pensioner, there was nothing that could be done.

Emilio Franco Pezzotta dies after being hit by a landslide

The 71-year-old man was busy clearing a stream of branches when, suddenly, a landslide overwhelmed him and buried him in Valdaveto, between the hamlets of Curletti and Cattaragna in the territory of Ferriere, in the province of Piacenza. The tragedy unfolded beneath him helpless eyes of the companion who could only raise the alarm and immediately alert the rescue services.

The victim was a retired metalworker, originally from Gorlagoin the province of Bergamo, but resident in Walls of Palazzolo. In Valdaveto, he had a second home where he spent his holidays.

The arrival of help and the dynamics of the accident cost Emilio Franco Pezzotto his life

Once the alarm was raised, the rescue vehicle intervened and promptly arrived at the scene of the accident.

Men and equipment were present. Fire fightersdeparting from the provincial command of Piacenza and the detachment of Bobbio, the personnel of the Alpine Rescue and 118, the operators of the Red Cross of Marsaglia and the air ambulance, which took off fromMajor Hospital of the ducal city.

As the hours passed, the hopes of finding the man still alive were drastically reduced, until they were completely canceled out with the discovery of the body, buried under three cubic meters of boulders and debris.

The excavations, first carried out manually and then with the aid of a mechanical means, lasted for several hours. It was in fact necessary to remove several large rocks that had fallen from the side of the hill.

From an initial reconstruction of the events, it would seem that Pezzotto was trying to free some branches, using a chainsaw, from the watercourse of a stream. Then, suddenly, the landslide that left him no escape.

The companion who was with him in those tragic moments, understandably in a state of shock, fortunately did not suffer any injuries.