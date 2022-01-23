The viral video of a little dog meeting his favorite Star Wars character on the street. His reaction goes around the world

Recently the video of a sympathetic man went viral on the web doggie, published by its owner Elvis Alcalde.

The incident happened outside the University of Azuay in Ecuador. Some people wore i costumes of the most famous films and among these there was also the idol of the little dog: Chewbacca, the character from Star Wars.

Who would have thought that a normal day would turn out special for this puppy?

When he saw that person disguised as his favorite character, the little dog failed to hold back the excitement. He rushed to him and completely overwhelmed him with his cuddles. He was really convinced that he had just met the real Chewbacca, with his tail wagging relentlessly like a tornado all the time.

The video of the little dog

In a short time, the video has reached more than two million views and an incredible number of comments, reactions and shares. It spread to every part of the world!

His owner Elvis said his dog’s life in the past hasn’t been easy at all. They found it in severe conditions abandoned on the street. He was thin, sad and disappointed, probably previously he had a family who had decided overnight to get rid of him.

Today his life is different, full of love. And when that day he met his favorite hero, he was unable to share with him all the joy that is in his little heart.

Who knows what the disguised person thought when he saw a dog flinging towards him. Perhaps, at first he was afraid, but we are sure that after that dose of pampering, his day is over illuminated and that he arrived in the evening with the smile printed on the face!

˜ In the midst of the many stories of abandonment and abuse that we are forced to see on the web every day, it is nice to see videos like that of this dog. Videos that make us smile.