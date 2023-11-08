He was called Sem Togni the 47-year-old man who fell ill late on Saturday afternoon while driving his car, in which he was traveling with his two young children. A few hours later, the man died from complications of the heart attack. Realizing what was happening, the 47-year-old attempted to stop the car and save his children.

A drama that shakes an entire city, Alzano Lombardoa municipality in the province of Bergamo where Sem lived with his family.

The 47-year-old, hired as surveyor on a construction site, last Saturday he had decided, as always, to follow his favorite team, Atalantaat the stadium.

Once the match against Inter was over, the man left the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo and got into the car to go home. His two were also with him young children aged 10 and 14.

Having arrived a few kilometers from home, he realized while driving that he was unwell. An illness, probably in the heart.

Realizing what was happening Shem he tried to stop the carto save his boys, however he was unable to avoid impact against a traffic sign pole.

Rescued by the 118 doctors, he was then transported in code red at the Bolognini hospital in Seriate. A few hours later, however, her heart stopped forever.

They were also taken to the same hospital children of Shem, who although they emerged virtually unscathed from the accident, were deeply shocked for what happened before their eyes.

The memory of Sem Togni

There are countless condolence messages appeared on the web, written by those who wanted to honor the memory of a great worker and a loving father.

Fixed presence of North Curve of Atalantathe other fans exposed one banner for Shem outside the farewell hall.

Always available, cheerful, willing and a hard worker. I remember your words very well when you told me about your family and the various adventures with them. Life with some people is just damn unfair.

These are the words of a touching post published by a colleague and friend. The funeral was celebrated on the day of Yesterday at the Parish Church of Nembro.