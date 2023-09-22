Anyone who counted on floaty and ‘tantric’ dances with B&B Vol Liefde-Walter Spangenberg in Roelofarendsveen next month will have to make other plans. The B&B owner deletes his ecstatic dance party, because ‘his battery is dead’.

In B&B Vol Liefde, Walter and his love candidates repeatedly rocked the song Release Me. The dance fanatic announced a big party for Saturday, October 21, at event location HAL60 in Roelofarendsveen. It promised a whole evening filled with ecstatic dance a meditative dance form that involves moving freely on bare feet.

But due to personal circumstances, Walter now puts an end to the dance party, his romantic candidate Claudia explains his absence. “Walter has taken complete rest. Everything became too much for him. He went on and on. Yes, after that you can’t anymore. He is now getting complete rest.”

Claudia was also planning to come to the now canceled dance party in Roelofarendsveen. "It's a shame it won't happen. But I know he's making the right choice. And I already have something else planned. I just dance everywhere."







