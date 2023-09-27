It Alert today in Rome and Lazio, 27 September 2023: what it is, what to do, what purpose it serves and how it works

Today, Wednesday 27 September 2023, the IT Alert test takes place in Rome and throughout Lazio, after last Thursday’s postponement due to bad weather. At 12 all mobile phones in the Region will receive an audible announcement, different from that of normal notifications. No alarm: it is just a test to fine-tune the system, which will then be used in case of real danger. An experiment that has been going on since this summer in other regions and which arrives today in Lazio. There is no need to sign up or download an application – the service is anonymous and free for users.

What it is and what to do

As mentioned, this is a test, so no worries. Just read the message to unlock your device. “It-Alert. This is a test message from the Italian alarm system. Once operational it will alert you in the event of a serious emergency. For information go to the website and fill out the questionnaire”, this is the text of the message.

The objective is to encourage timely information to people potentially involved in an event that mobilizes civil protection. Schools of all levels and all universities in Lazio will also be involved in the experiment on September 21st. All other functions of the device will be temporarily blocked and to return the mobile phone to ordinary conditions of use, simply tap on the notification to confirm reception.

User responses to the questionnaire will allow us to improve the It-Alert tool. In essence, when the service is fully operational, citizens who reside in an area affected by a serious emergency or an imminent or ongoing catastrophic event will be able to receive timely information on their mobile phones.

The test does not affect the privacy of citizens. This technology does not collect any sensitive data and is one-way. The experimentation, which will involve the entire national territory, will serve to fine-tune the system and verify any critical issues. When operational, IT-alert will be used for the following types of risk in the field of civil protection, currently foreseen by the Directive of 7 February 2023:

tsunami generated by an earthquake;

collapse of a large dam;

volcanic activity, relating to the volcanoes Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli;

nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situation;

major accidents in establishments subject to the legislative decree of 26 June 2015, n. 105 (Seveso Directive);

intense rainfall.