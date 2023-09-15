IT-alert represents a turning point in emergency and disaster management. This system being tested aims to transmit crucial messages directly to mobile phones located in a specific geographical area, ensuring that the population is informed in a timely manner about upcoming or ongoing events. Once fully operational, IT-alert will interact with the current information and communication methods of the National Civil Protection Service. The main aim is to encourage the adoption of self-protection measures, ensuring that people are ready and informed based on the type of risk and context. IT-alert does not replace existing alarm systems, but rather supports them. It uses “cell-broadcast” technology, a one-way method that sends messages from GSM repeaters to devices in a specific area. This technology, already used in many European countries, does not require apps, SMS or collect device data.

The first phase of testing will have the main objective of familiarizing the population with this new tool by sending a “test message”. This message will also aim to disseminate the IT-alert website, where users are invited to fill out a questionnaire to improve the service. A direct test is scheduled in the Lazio Region on September 21, 2023 at 12:00. Subsequently, tests will be conducted in neighboring regions and border areas, thanks to the presence of GSM repeaters on the Apennine ridges. The video of the initiative is available on the Civil Protection website. No action will be required from the recipients, other than to read the message and, if they wish, to fill out the questionnaire indicated in the message itself. For further details and updates on the IT-alert system, you can consult the official website﻿ and the related YouTube channel, which offers informative videos on how the system works. We also recommend visiting the FAQ section of the website for further information.