IT-Alerta recent service still in the testing phase has (unfortunately) been the subject of various theories and technical misinformation about how it works.

Unfortunately, far too many people seem to be convinced of these theories which, on a technical level, are neither in heaven nor on earth; it is an emergency service created by civil protection to warn people of any emergencies in a specific area.

How IT-Alert works

IT-Alert is a Cell Broadcast service and it works in a way not unlike television and radiothat is, it is unidirectionalthis means that it is made only for smartphones, tablets, but also basic mobile phones (surprise, this function exists there as well) and the purpose is simply to warn if there are fires, earthquakes, landslides or other natural disasters or less in the affected area.

It is not a new technology as many think, but a technology that has existed for more than thirty years, but I leave it to you to delve deeper.

To make a long story short, imagine there have been landslides in Livigno and IT-Alert is activated in the Sondrio area to warn you of the landslides and to change the scenery; it’s very trivialized when told like this, but it’s the reality of the facts, that’s really all it is.

The falsehoods surrounding this service

There are so many falsehoods that you read on social media, but let’s go in order.

1. “This is an application installed on our phones without our consent”

Absolutely not.

Given that the consent of iOS and Android phones to install applications is given by many without reading, it is something that is in fact already present and not strictly linked to IT-Alert, since this type of service exists in many parts of the world.

The funny thing is that it’s not even an application in the strict sense, but an already integrated function that you can check in your phone’s settings, although in some cases it may appear as an application, these are usually phones designed for other countries (see AMBER alert in the United States).

2. “This application is made to steal personal data”

This is also false.

First of all IT-Alert is not an application, but cell broadcast is a function already integrated into telephones; even if that was the purpose it would not be possible directly, as it is a communication system one-way, this means that the alert arrives but it is not possible to “reply”.

3. “Just stay without the internet and nothing arrives”

This statement is probably made by those who cannot distinguish a normal call from a WhatsApp; you will probably have the friend who regularly uses WhatsApp to call you instead of the standard voice call because he is not able to recognize the two things, well, this statement is the result of little (not to say almost nothing) knowledge of what is used daily basis.

No, Cell Broadcast technology, and IT-Alert accordingly, Surprisingly, it was not born with the internet, nor for it, it was born with (and for) the telephone cells of the cellular network, it works via the cellular network, the internet has nothing to do with it.

4. “This thing is used to track us further and exists only in Italy”

This certainly beats them all among the falsehoods.

To begin with, equivalents of IT-Alerts do not exist exclusively in our country, but have existed for several decades (in some cases well before the mass internet) in many countries, secondly, as already mentioned a one-way system is not made for tracking as many people understand it.

5. “Just buy a standard cell phone and don’t use your smartphone”

Surprise, this technology It also works with standard phones.

Are there any risks with this technology?

There are essentially two risks:

I risk having a shock, in the sense of getting scared, due to the loud noise: yes, the warning sound signal is quite loud precisely to warn, this could surprise the user and perhaps distract him, especially if perhaps the user is driving the car at that moment and has the phone turned on and not switched; Phishing risk: if by chance someone (some joker or some malicious person) were to access (even physically) the terminal that sends the IT-Alert messages, it is actually possible to send a misleading link to the message, it goes without saying that this precaution it does not only apply to this service, but to any internet and non-internet service, even for SMS, it is absolutely not exclusive to IT-Alert.

The (few) risks are really these.

Similar services in other parts of the world

There are many services similar to IT-Alert in the world, here are the main ones:

J-Alert (Japan) : Provides early warnings about earthquakes, tsunamis and other natural or man-made emergencies in Japan.

: Provides early warnings about earthquakes, tsunamis and other natural or man-made emergencies in Japan. Alert Ready (Canada) : Offers emergency alerts for situations such as severe weather warnings, floods, mandatory evacuations and other hazards in Canada.

: Offers emergency alerts for situations such as severe weather warnings, floods, mandatory evacuations and other hazards in Canada. Wireless Emergency Alerts (United States) : Broadcasts emergency alerts to mobile phones to inform the public of imminent dangers such as storms, floods, AMBER alerts and terrorist threats in the United States.

: Broadcasts emergency alerts to mobile phones to inform the public of imminent dangers such as storms, floods, AMBER alerts and terrorist threats in the United States. Emergency Mobile Alert (New Zeland): Provides instant emergency alerts to mobile phones in New Zealand for events such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and other hazards.

Provides instant emergency alerts to mobile phones in New Zealand for events such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and other hazards. UAE-Alert (United Arab Emirates) : Introduced in 2016, this platform provides emergency alerts on various devices, including mobile phones, for emergency situations in the UAE.

: Introduced in 2016, this platform provides emergency alerts on various devices, including mobile phones, for emergency situations in the UAE. OMAN-Alert (Oman) : Alerts the public in Oman about emergencies such as earthquakes, floods and other threats since 2019.

: Alerts the public in Oman about emergencies such as earthquakes, floods and other threats since 2019. EU-Alert (European Union) : A European Union emergency warning system that informs citizens about emergency situations such as natural disasters, nuclear accidents and terrorist threats.

: A European Union emergency warning system that informs citizens about emergency situations such as natural disasters, nuclear accidents and terrorist threats. NL-Alert (Netherlands) : Provides direct emergency alerts to the mobile phones of residents in the Netherlands for situations such as floods, fires or chemical accidents.

: Provides direct emergency alerts to the mobile phones of residents in the Netherlands for situations such as floods, fires or chemical accidents. LT-Alert (Lithuania) : Offers emergency alerts in Lithuania for events such as fires, floods and threats to public safety.

: Offers emergency alerts in Lithuania for events such as fires, floods and threats to public safety. RO-Alert (Romania): Emergency warning system in Romania to inform the public about emergency situations such as floods, fires and industrial accidents.

Emergency warning system in Romania to inform the public about emergency situations such as floods, fires and industrial accidents. GR-Alert (Greece): This service was introduced in late 2019 and is used to send emergency alerts in Greece for various threats, including natural disasters and security situations.

This service was introduced in late 2019 and is used to send emergency alerts in Greece for various threats, including natural disasters and security situations. Korean Public Alert Service (South Korea) : Offers emergency alerts in South Korea for situations such as typhoons, fires and threats to public safety.

: Offers emergency alerts in South Korea for situations such as typhoons, fires and threats to public safety. Public Warning System (Taiwan) : This public warning system provides information about emergencies, including earthquakes and storms, in Taiwan.

: This public warning system provides information about emergencies, including earthquakes and storms, in Taiwan. Disaster and Emergency Warning Network or DREWN (Sri Lanka): Provides emergency alerts in Sri Lanka for events such as floods, landslides and other natural disasters.

Emergency Cell Broadcast System or ECBS (Philippines) : This system provides real-time emergency alerts to people in the Philippines for natural disasters and other dangerous situations.

: This system provides real-time emergency alerts to people in the Philippines for natural disasters and other dangerous situations. Emergency Alert System or SAE (Chile): This Chilean system sends emergency alerts for situations such as earthquakes and tsunamis.

This Chilean system sends emergency alerts for situations such as earthquakes and tsunamis. SISMATE (Peru): Provides emergency alerts in Peru starting in 2020 for natural disasters and other threats.

As you can see, technologies similar to IT-Alert have existed around the world for some time.

In conclusion

IT-Alert, it has nothing to do with strange conspiracies, it is a civil protection initiative to be able to warn citizens of possible dangers, there’s really no conspiracy behind it.

The astonishing thing is that the same people who don’t care about learning technology because “I don’t need it anyway”, they improvise as experts in the technology that they use every day despite the fact that it actually serves them, completely ignoring the basics of electronics, information technology and telecommunications.