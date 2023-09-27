IT-Alert is a new Italian public warning system managed by National Civil Protection Service which sends warning messages (notifications) to alert citizens who are in the geographical areas affected by emergencies or disasters such as earthquakes, floods, industrial accidents or terrorist threats that are part of the risks classified by the Civil Protection.

IT-Alert activation

IT-Alert does not require activation or installation of an application, as it is integrated directly into operating systems iOS and Android. In order to receive notifications from IT-Alert, it is important that your mobile phone is configured for accept messages via the Cell Broadcast service.

Typically, this option is enabled by default, but you can check and, if necessary, change it in your device settings.

IT-ALERT as the ALARM rings

IT-Alert text message appearing on your phone

When it is active it will integrate existing communication methods to inform the population in specific dangerous situations. IT-Alert will not replace other local alarm systems, but will allow the rapid dissemination of initial information crucial issues relating to the emergency.

The service is available to anyone with a active cell phone in the affected area and adheres to the international standard “Common Alerting Protocol” (CAP) to ensure interoperability with other national and international warning systems.

How IT-Alert works

The IT-Alert service sends text notifications and sound signals to all mobile phones active in geographical risk areas. The system uses technology cell broadcast to send messages to groups of nearby cell phones, outlining an area corresponding to the emergency. This approach also works in situations of congested or limited telephone bandwidth. Communication is anonymous and free for users, without requiring registration or downloading an application.

However, there are some limitations, such as the possible reach of users beyond outside the intended area (overshooting) and failure to receive messages areas without coverage or when devices are turned off or in silent mode. Furthermore, the obsolete versions of the operating system can cause problems in receiving IT-Alert messages.

IT-Alert questionnaire

The questionnaire relating to IT-Alert is an assessment tool sent to users who have received an emergency notification from IT-Alert. This questionnaire is designed to gather feedback on users’ experience with the system in order to improve it.

The questionnaire includes a series of questions covering various aspects of the user experience, including:

Receiving the notification Comprehensibility of the message Perception of the severity of the emergency Level of user satisfaction with the system

The responses to this questionnaire are completely anonymous and are used exclusively for statistical purposes. The IT-Alert questionnaire is distributed via SMS or email to users who have received an emergency notification from IT-Alert with an invitation to participate. Participation in the questionnaire helps the Civil Protection Department to perfect the IT-Alert system.

Here are some of the typical questions that could be present in the IT-Alert questionnaire:

Have you received the IT-Alert notification?

Did you understand the notification message?

Do you find the notification received useful?

How serious did you perceive the emergency?

Are you satisfied with the effectiveness of the IT-Alert system?

SECURITY – During the questionnaire filling phase (before the user selects the “send” button), it is important to underline that Microsoft, the owner of the technology used to create the questionnaire form, does not access or view the IP address of the user who is filling out the questionnaire, nor does it retain the compilation data, even if it would have the ability to do so. There is no trace or storage of data relating to the content of the questionnaire or the user’s IP address within Microsoft’s systems.

IT-Alert TEST Calendar

All devices connected to mobile cells in the region involved in the test they simultaneously issued a sound badge different from any common notification.

The testing of the service began with the first tests in June 2023 in Tuscany/Sardinia and will continue until February 2024. At 12 o’clock Mobile phones in many Italian regions have started receiving a test message from IT-Alert of the new system national public alarm.

Between June 2023 and February 2024 Tests of the IT-Alert service are underway, involving citizens based on their needs region of origin. In the first phase of the experimentation, the citizens involved were those of the regions Tuscany, Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria and Emilia Romagna.

Public warning IT-Alert sound

After the summer break, the experimentation resumed in September according to the calendar established by the Civil Protection. However and ends in October with the last region.

During the test period the objective was to make iT-Alert known, make the message identifiable and familiar and test the technology.

These changes in testing dates were expected if the Civil protection had been engaged in emergency activities due to any alerts in place on the days of the test or for other emergency situations.

IT-ALERT TEST CALENDAR, date (at 12:00)

👉 June 28: Tuscany

👉 June 30: Sardinia

👉 July 5: Sicily

👉 July 7: Calabria

👉 July 10: Emilia Romagna

👉 12 September: Campania, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Marche

👉 14 September: Piedmont, Puglia, Umbria;

👉 19 September: Basilicata, Lombardy, Molise

👉 21 September: Valle d’Aosta and Veneto

👉 26 September: Abruzzo, Autonomous Province of Trento

👉 27 September: Liguria and Lazio

👉 13 October: Autonomous Province of Bolzano

When the alarm comes

IT-Alert after this first test will ring only in case of serious emergencies or catastrophic events imminent or ongoing. In Italy, according to the Directive of 7 February 2023 of the Minister of Civil Protection and Maritime Policies, the service can be used in you are specific cases once the experimental phase is over:

Tsunami generated by an earthquake. Collapse of a large dam. Volcanic activity in the volcanoes Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli. Nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situations. Major accidents in factories subject to legislative decree 26 June 2015, n. 105 (Seveso Directive). Heavy rainfall.

Once the experimentation is completed, IT-Alert will complement the existing information and communication methods for inform the population.

The objective of IT-Alert is to inform the population in the event of extreme events such as a flood

IT-Alert will not replace other emergency information tools, especially at the local level. Instead, it will work alongside them, reflecting the belief that inclusive communication aimed at all should be multi-channel.

How to deactivate or activate it

Yes, it is possible to deactivate it but not during the IT-Alert test phase. The only way to avoid the sound going off during test days is to turn off your cell phone.

How to deactivate it? On Android phones, To enable or disable IT-alert notifications, follow these steps.

Look for the icon gear,”Settings” usually present in the Home or in the list of apps on your mobile phone.

At the top, in the search bar, type “Emergency alerts” and select the “Wireless emergency alerts“. Next, tap theswitch (on-off) on IT-Alert to activate or deactivate IT-alert notifications.

It Alert deactivation

IT-Altert in the world

In numerous countries around the world, public alert systems similar to IT-Alert have been introduced. These advanced systems exploit communication technology through cellular networks to spread warning signals to the entire population in emergency situations, which may concern natural disasters, accidents or safety-related issues.

Here are some systems similar to IT-Alert used in other countries:

EAS (Emergency Alert System) is the public warning system used in the United States . It was introduced in 1996 and uses the transmission of messages over radio and television networks to reach the population.

is the public warning system used in the . It was introduced in 1996 and uses the transmission of messages over radio and television networks to reach the population. WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) is a public warning system used in United States . It was introduced in 2012 and uses cellular message transmission to reach the population.

is a public warning system used in . It was introduced in 2012 and uses cellular message transmission to reach the population. EBS (Earthquake Early Warning System) is a public warning system used in Japan . It was introduced in 1995 and uses cellular message transmission to warn the population of an imminent earthquake.

is a public warning system used in . It was introduced in 1995 and uses cellular message transmission to warn the population of an imminent earthquake. Fratel Alert is a public warning system used in France . It was introduced in 2016 and uses cellular message transmission to reach the population.

is a public warning system used in . It was introduced in 2016 and uses cellular message transmission to reach the population. Cell Broadcast it is a public warning system used in many European countries. It was introduced in 2002 and uses cellular message transmission to reach the population. In Great Britainthe British government launched a Cell Broadcast test program sending messages to a wide geographic area, including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To conclude, we remind you that the alarm message only arrives if the device is turned on and has telephone connectivity. If the phone is out of coverage the message may not arrive.

