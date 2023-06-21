The “Nafes” program announced the opening of registration for the second batch of the “Development of Medical and Health Sector Cadres” program, which aims to attract 2,000 citizens during the current year, and reach 10,000 job opportunities for citizens in various medical specialties by 2026.

The program, which targets high school diploma holders, provides scholarships and monthly bonuses, in addition to job opportunities after graduation and fulfillment of the required conditions, as part of the efforts aimed at providing job opportunities for national competencies in priority sectors, including the health sector. For the program in its first batch, last year, 1417 students.

The program provides two tracks of study, which are the academic track for bachelor’s majors in various fields, including nursing, midwifery, pharmacy, medical laboratory sciences, medical imaging, physiotherapy, emergency medicine, and anesthesia technology, and another track in specialized supportive health programs, and provides diplomas for various specialized professions, including assistant Healthcare, Nurse Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Laboratory Technician, X-ray Technician, Physiotherapy Technician, Dental Assistant and Diploma in Emergency Medical Services.

The program is available at the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, and the University of Fujairah, in addition to the Universities of Sharjah and Ajman, Gulf Medical University, and Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences. Registration in the program can be done through the “Nafes” website, or by selecting the required educational institution. By clicking on the link in the “Bio” account, “Nafes” on social media platforms, and the deadline for registration in the program is mid-August.

Approval to join the program is subject to the conditions and requirements set by the relevant educational institutions, such as age, passing tests and interviews, and enrolling after graduation from the program to work in a medical facility in the country.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, indicated that the health sector “is one of the vital priority sectors identified by the UAE within the framework of the directives of its wise leadership, because of this sector’s close association with the consolidation of a healthy society. Contribute to strengthening the position of the UAE as a global center for medical tourism and leading medical services.

She called on graduates and job seekers to invest in the opportunities provided by the program for male and female citizens wishing to work in various health sectors, praising at the same time the efforts of the program’s partners from academic institutions.

For his part, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, said, “The initiative was able to provide the necessary academic training to qualify national cadres to join private sector facilities working in the health field, in line with the directives of our wise leadership in advancing the health sector, which is one of the sectors.” vital and pioneering in the state, and strengthening the presence of the national forces operating in it.

He added: “The medical and health sector cadres development program, through the partnership between “Nafes” and the partner academic institutions, provides a set of training programs designed according to the best international standards, aimed at empowering those enrolled in the program, qualifying them and developing their skills to be able to occupy specialized jobs in various fields of health care. In addition to providing 100% paid scholarships, monthly financial incentives and job opportunities after graduation, which contributes to supplying the private health sector with more qualified and skilled citizens.