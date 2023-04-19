The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed the results of the Emiratisation file during the first quarter of this year (2023), compared to the numbers achieved in the year 2022, noting that the results showed a growth rate exceeding 11% in the number of citizens working in the private sector.

The Ministry stated, on its official pages on social media platforms, that the Emiratisation file achieved during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the numbers achieved during the past year (2022), more than 11% growth in the number of citizens working in the private sector, and it also achieved more than 13%. % growth in the number of companies that employed nationals.

The Ministry confirmed that more than 5,000 male and female citizens benefited from professional guidance services during the first three months of 2023, explaining that the 5 most economic sectors in which citizens work during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the numbers achieved during 2022, were the “business services” sector, with a growth rate. 10%, then the “construction” sector, with a growth rate of 14%, followed by the “trade and repair services” sector, with a growth rate of 13%, in addition to the “manufacturing industry” with a growth rate of 10%, and finally financial intermediation, with a growth rate of 4%.