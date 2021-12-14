The Counter Strike: Global Offensive returned to a face-to-face event, which coincided with the Argentina Game Show 2021. It was here that Isurus managed to establish himself as the champion before Leviathan Esports on the America Super Cup. As a result of the above, The shark obtained a reward of $ 1 million 800 thousand Argentine pesos.

To get it, Isurus was imposed against the Dragons with partials of 16-11 and 16-6. The battle between both teams was not at all boring, especially because of the scrolls that the cast of 1962, Reversive, Tom1, Dillion and Laser.

hello I come to remember that @nythonfps he’s completely crazy pic.twitter.com/ygj3vhHkpq – Isurus (@teamisurus) December 13, 2021

In the case of Isurus, was the brazilian player Nython who managed to stand out for having finished with a KD of 48-31, while the Argentine Deco had to settle for a second place by having achieved 43 kills and 27 deaths. Tom1 was the only member of Leviathan which ended with positive numbers of 39-36.

Via: TyC Sports