The International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed that the Japanese Figure Skating Grand Prix final has been canceled. On Friday, December 17, the union announced this on its website…

“Following the announcement by MCK on December 2, 2021 of the cancellation of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Osaka, Japan, the union appreciated the possibility of postponing the event at the end of the season and contacted the six host countries to see if they could host the event. “, – it was said in the message.

However, it was not possible to find a solution and continue the competition, noted in the MSC.

Currently, Russian skaters are preparing for the Russian Championship, which will take place in St. Petersburg on December 23 – 26. This championship will become a selection stage for the XXIV Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022.

Alexander Zhulin, coach of the reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, said TASS December 2nd that the cancellation of the competition came as no surprise.

“We are preparing for the Russian Championship, we hope that the Olympics will take place. And if they postpone the final to the end of the season, it will generally be ideal – everyone will have relaxed by that time, ”Zhulin noted.