The Piepoli Institute presented in Rome the survey on consumers, Italian doctors and innovative combustion-free products, commissioned by Philip Morris Italia and carried out in collaboration with the consumer association Adiconsum. Among the most relevant data emerging from the survey, it is noted that approximately 60% of the sample of doctors interviewed report that their patients say they feel better after making the switch from traditional cigarettes to heated tobacco products. Almost half of the doctors interviewed said they had difficulty finding information on innovative combustion-free products.