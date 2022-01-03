A professionalism that, inspired by the English and American “Child Life Specialist”, uses the culture of the sea typical of the activities of the “Port of the little ones”: games, music, theater and pet therapy as tools for dialogue and care

Genoa – The selection for the training course in “Child Play specialist” has started which, starting fromGaslini Pediatric Institute of Genoa, derives from the idea and experience in the field of over 16 years of activity ofIl Porto dei Bambini Association. This is a new professional figure, recognized for the first time in Italy by the Liguria Region, which facilitates the relationship between young patients, families and the healthcare team during the course of the disease.

“As the Liguria Region we can only welcome with satisfaction the birth of a course like this that creates a new figure – says the Councilor for Education of the Liguria Region Ilaria Cavo – It is a profile that has a great social function in a sector in where there is always a need for new professionals. It is significant that all this is achieved thanks to ‘Match Point’, an innovative measure launched by the Region last July to which we have allocated a total of 4 million euros. That of the ‘Specialist in Therapy Recreational ‘is one of the more than 90 questions that we have satisfied by proposing the formula of 50% of the training in the classroom and of 50% on the campor. In the specific case, the proposal is transversal and even more effective: the levers of social inclusion are used to create employment “

At the end of the course designed by the Salesian training center of Sampierdarena CNOS FAP Liguria and having passed the final exam, the students will achieve the qualification in Child Play specialist to work with the Port of the little ones in the main Ligurian paediatrics and social and health facilities.

Registration: by January 15, 2022

The application for registration it can be downloaded at this link.

The course is aimed at unemployed, unemployed and inactive people aged between 18 and 30 years old who have a degree primarily in psycho-educational, artistic health (rehabilitation) and foresees a duration of 600 hours, divided as follows:

1. Basic module: motivation-orientation and basic knowledge (205 hours)

2. Professionalising module (95 hours);

3. Curricular internship (300 hours).

The internship will be held at the Giannina Gaslini Institute in Genoa, the pediatricians of the main hospitals and the public and private Ligurian social and health structures.

For info: https://www.cnosfap.it – ​​0104694493