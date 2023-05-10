There were 2,617 operations performed in 2022 at the IRCCS Foundation Carlo Besta Neurological Institute in Milan, 5,081 hospitalizations and 46,104 visits.

The Foundation is part of the national network of Scientific Hospitalization and Treatment Institutes and specializes in neurosurgery and neurology, sectors in which it stands out: “We are in fact recognized by the most important international journals as the first Institute in the neurology and neurosurgery sector in Italy and among the first in Europe and in the world” says the president, Andrea Gambini.

“We are very concentrated on research projects, on the development of drugs and new therapies – specifies Gambini – The next challenges for the institute are very important, starting from the construction of a building next to the hospital, which will house 24 clinics for the visits, up to the future project of the transfer to the City of Health of Sesto San Giovanni. The important results obtained were achieved thanks to the support of research: donate five per thousand it is fundamental”, concludes the president of Besta.

Strengthened by the ability to combine scientific research, diagnosis and treatment activities in the field of clinical and basic neurology in a synergistic way, the monospecialist Institute – which deals with neurological disorders of adults and children, neurosurgical pathologies and oncology, chronic and rare diseases – has established itself as an Italian excellence.

“Our simulation system, unique in Europe, represents an important tool both for the quality of the intervention, which is thus made extremely safe, and for the possibility of training very high-profile neurosurgeons – he underlines Angelo Cordone, director general of the IRCCS Foundation which then dwells on the importance of supporting research – Thanks to research and thanks to the possibility of experimenting with innovative drugs, we have come to the possibility of being able to change the natural history of the disease. 5 per thousand it is extremely important because through the acquisition of donations research can improve”.

To support the Foundation’s research in the 2023 campaign for the collection of 5xmille, Franco and Beppe Baresi, the two brothers who wrote the history of the national team.

Signing up for the 5xmille in search of the Besta means scoring an important point for the advancement of treatments. It is a simple gesture, in which “put your head”the Baresi brothers also say so.