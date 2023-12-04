A storm of emotions is brewing in the AFC Champions League with the titanic confrontation between Al Nassr and Persepolis. Two giants of Asian football find themselves at a decisive crossroads. Who will emerge victorious in this clash of strategies and skills? Join us for a preview filled with anticipation as these teams prepare to unleash an epic battle on the field.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this Asian Champions League match that will face Istiqlol and Al Nassr.
In which stadium is Istiqlol vs Al Nassr played?
City: Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Stadium: Dushanbe Central Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 5
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina and 10:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
How can you watch Istiqlol vs Al Nassr on television in Spain?
brand.com
How can you watch Istiqlol vs Al Nassr on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Istiqlol vs Al Nassr on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Istiqlol vs Al Nassr on television in the United States?
FOX
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Kuktosh
|
1-4V
|
Tajikistan League
|
Al Duhail
|
2-0 D
|
AFC
|
Persepolis
|
1-1E
|
AFC
|
Persepolis
|
2-0 D
|
AFC
|
Al Nassr
|
3-1D
|
AFC
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Hilal
|
3-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Persepolis
|
0-0 E
|
AFC
|
Al Okhdood
|
3-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Wehda
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Duhail
|
2-3V
|
Saudi League
The team coached by Portuguese coach Luís Castro will not have several injured players. In addition, they have a Cristiano who was left without scoring in the Saudi Arabian league and wants to make up for it in the Asian Champions League. Laporte is now fully recovered and will repeat in the starting eleven.
On the part of Istiqlol there will be no injured players for this AFC Champions League match
Istiqlol: Yatimov; Islomov, Kartashyan, Gogua, Novoselec, Dzhalilov; Berganovic, Panshanbe, Dzhalilov; Sebai, Amadoni Kamolov
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Nawaf Boushal, Al Amri, Al Fatil, Telles; Otávio, Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Talisca, Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
Istiqlol 1-4 Al Nassr
